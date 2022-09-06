TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Woman rescued after fall at beach

MARIPOSA REINA – County firefighters rescued a 45-year-old woman Monday from a slip and fall on the beach near Highway 101 and Mariposa Reina, officials said.

The incident was reported Monday afternoon. A helicopter hoisted the woman from the beach and took her to an ambulance, which transported her to the hospital with moderate injuries.

– Neil Hartstein

Search continues for missing hiker

GAVIOTA – Rescue workers continued their search Monday for the missing hiker boyfriend who went to find water and help for his hiker girlfriend Sunday after she suffered mild heat exhaustion.

The search for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, of Ventura, will now be handled through the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Approximately 60 rescuers and multiple search dogs worked to find Mr. Sgrignoli in the Trespass Trail/Gaviota area during the day Monday. They also used drones in collaboration with helicopters.

A passerby reported Sunday seeing someone who might have been the missing boyfriend walking southbound on northbound Highway 101 near Refugio.

A Santa Barbara County helicopter rescued the female and brought her to Station 38.

Mr. Sgrignoli was described as wearing khaki shorts but no shirt.

– Neil Hartstein