TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Bridge project to continue next week

LOS ALAMOS — A project to reconstruct the bridges on US Highway 101 at the interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will continue with the demolition of the northbound bridge beginning Tuesday.

This roadwork will result in a 24-hour closure of State Route 135 between Bell/Main Street to San Antonio Boulevard starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday. A temporary shuttle service will transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center, according to Caltrans.

Highway 101 will remain open in both directions.

Access to the southbound US 101 on and off-ramps will remain open, and the northbound on and off-ramps at State Route 135 will remain open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.

In addition, along northbound Highway 101, a traffic switch onto a newly constructed bridge in the center median is in place for the next four months while construction proceeds on new traffic lanes.

This project will continue to include periodic intermittent full overnight closures of State Route 135. Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to advise all travelers about this closure. The contractor for this $10 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria.

It is scheduled to be complete by spring of 2023.

— Katherine Zehnder

Highway 101 reduced to one lane in Ventura County

Caltrans plans to reduce Highway 101 to one southbound lane for three nights from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach in Ventura County. Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays.

Closures each night to the following morning include:

— Southbound Lane On Coastal Side:

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. today.

10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday.

— Southbound off- and on-ramps at Seacliff.

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. today.

7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday.

Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Closures may start and end later.

Real-time traffic information can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues, according to Caltrans.

The work is part of a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project — including $5.5 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — on a 4.3-mile section of US Highway 101 north of Ventura. More details available at: https://tinyurl.com/mrycvtdm.

Caltrans would like to remind drivers to slow down for the cone zone and “Be Work Zone Alert.”

— Katherine Zehnder

Structure fire in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — A structure fire took place Wednesday afternoon in a commercial building in the 2100 block of Sinton Road in Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded at 4:42 p.m. Everyone was reported out of the 5,000-square foot structure, Capt. Scott Safechuck, a public information officer, said.

No injuries were reported.

Capt. Safechuck said the cause is under investigation.

— Dave Mason