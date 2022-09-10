TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Night work to continue along State Route 154

SANTA BARBARA — A project to retrofit the La Colina and Primavera Undercrossing bridges on State Route 154 in Santa Barbara will continue next week with the night work of pouring concrete.

This roadwork will result in traffic modifications on State Route 154 between State Route 192/Cathedral Oaks Road and Calle Real from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The local surface streets of La Colina Road and Primavera Road will remain open to vehicles and pedestrians.

According to Caltrans, the project will continue to include periodic intermittent night work on State Route 154 for pouring concrete and full overnight closures of the highway for work on the bridge decks and roadway paving over the next several months.

Caltrans said traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to advise all travelers of the construction zone.

— Katherine Zehnder