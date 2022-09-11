TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

COURTESY PHOTO

This was the condition of a Ford sedan after a single-vehicle collision with a large retaining wall at Castillo Street in Santa Barbara.

DUI collision at Castillo Street

SANTA BARBARA — Ray Timothy Oberholzer, 25, of Santa Barbara, was arrested Friday on suspicion of a felony DUI causing injury.

At around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center received a report of a serious injury traffic collision involving a single vehicle. Initial investigation shows a Ford sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed while exiting the Highway 101 southbound off-ramp at Castillo Street.

Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the Santa Barbara Police Department’s public information officer, said Mr. Oberholzer, the sedan’s driver, was attempting to turn left onto northbound Castillo Street and collided with a large retaining wall.

Sgt. Ragsdale said Mr. Oberholzer is believed to have allegedly been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Both Mr. Oberholzer and the passenger sitting next to him sustained minor injuries, and a rear-seat passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

The Critical Accident Response team responded to the scene to handle the investigation.

After his arrest, Mr. Oberholzer was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail is set at $100,000.

Sgt. Ragsale said this is an active investigation and that no other information is currently available.

— Katherine Zehnder