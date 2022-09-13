TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

COURTESY PHOTO

Home invasion robbery under investigation

SANTA BARBARA – Police on Monday were investigating a home invasion robbery by men with guns that took place at an apartment building in the mid-1800 block of Bath Street.

“We’re still working through a lot of details on this incident,” Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the department public information officer, told the News-Press. “Our detectives are reviewing the case.”

A call came into police around 12:30 p.m. Sunday about an apparent home invasion robbery, and multiple officers responded to the scene, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

“The case is currently under investigation and officers are still trying to interview witnesses and the victims involved,” he said.

“At this time it seems there were several suspects that entered an apartment with guns,” he said. “It is unknown what was taken but it appears to be an isolated incident. Suspects are currently outstanding and there does not seem to be a threat to members of the public.”

– Neil Hartstein