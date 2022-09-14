TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Traffic fatality in Solvang

SOLVANG — The driver of a BMW died following a single-vehicle collision late Monday night in Solvang.

Roberto Garcia Jr. was driving a BMW around 10:15 p.m. northbound on Ballard Canyon Road at an undetermined speed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer N. Mooney said the crash occurred when Mr. Garcia failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. He said Mr. Garcia allowed his car to exit the east roadway edge of Ballard Canyon Rd.

As a result, Officer Mooney said, the vehicle crashed into a fence, tree, and then overturned onto its roof.

After the crash, Mr. Garcia Jr. and three passengers remained trapped within the vehicle and had to be extricated,

Mr. Garcia was subsequently transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang, where he succumbed to his injuries.

All of Mr. Garcia’s three passengers sustained major to moderate injuries.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash, Officer Mooney said.

— Katherine Zehnder

Highway closures planned in Ventura County

VENTURA — Caltrans plans to reduce Highway 101 in Ventura County to one southbound lane on Thursday from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach.

Work was rescheduled from last week due to rain. Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays, Caltrans said.

Closures are expected from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday on the southbound lane on the coastal side and from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday on the southbound off- and on-ramps at Seacliff.

The closures will allow for paving two right southbound lanes that are closed behind k-rails.

One southbound bypass lane and two northbound lanes will remain open, Caltrans said.

The work is part of a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project.

— Katherine Zehnder