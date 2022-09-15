TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel conduct a prescribed burn at the UCSB Lagoon.

Prescribed burn at UCSB Lagoon

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department conducted a half-acre prescribed burn at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point.

The burn took place in conjunction with CSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration at UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point. This one-day burn was part of an ongoing effort to control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the California Air Resources Board were involved with the burn to minimize the impact on air quality.

— Katherine Zehnder

Report about active shooter proves false

SANTA BARBARA — There was a false report Wednesday regarding an active shooter at Bishop Diego High School.

All students and staff were accounted for and found to be safe.

Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the Santa Barbara police public information office, said police, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol searched the campus. Zero evidence of an incident was found, he said.

Sgt. Ragsdale said the false report is under investigation.

— Katherine Zehnder