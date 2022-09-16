TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Pedestrian identified in fatality

NIPOMO — The pedestrian who died in a Nipomo collision has been identified.

She was Amanda E. Figueora, 30, of Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 6:52 p.m. Saturday, the San Luis Obispo Communications Center received a call of a collision involving a 2010 Toyota Prius versus a pedestrian on northbound Highway 101 south of Tefft Street in Nipomo.

CHP San Luis Obispo units responded to the scene. When they arrived, CHP San Luis Obispo units determined the pedestrian, who has not been positively identified at that point, succumbed to her injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates Ms. Figueroa was walking across the northbound lanes of Highway 101 from east to west, to the northbound No. 1 lane.

CHP Officer C. Wilson said the Toyota Prius was driven by Taylor Michio, 21 of Santa Monica at a stated speed of 70 mph.

Mr. Michio was following behind an uninvolved vehicle when that vehicle suddenly swerved to the right. Officer Wilson said Mr. Michio observed the pedestrian directly in front of his Toyota, and he swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid colliding with the pedestrian.

Officer Wilson said Ms. Figueora ran toward the median, to the west, and the right front of the Toyota collided with the pedestrian.

— Katherine Zehnder

CHP to check child passenger seats

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Area California Highway Patrol office will be doing a Child Passenger Safety Seat Check from 8 a.,m. to noon Saturday.

The event is by appointment only, and the address will be disclosed once the appointment is made.

The CHP said four of every five child passenger safety seats have been installed or adjusted improperly.

At Saturday’s check, health and safety professionals will check the seats to ensure they are installed correctly in the vehicles. They will also check to ensure the seat has not been recalled for any reason.

The program is free to the public, and the CHP said it will not be issuing citations.

To make an appointment, contact CHP Officer Gutierrez at 805-967-1234.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Katherine Zehnder