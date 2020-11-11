Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

One injured in collision

COURTESY PHOTO

One person was injured in a T-bone collision Tuesday morning near the intersection of Valdez Avenue and Calle Real in Goleta.

Fire breaks out at mobile home

GOLETA — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home in the 300 block of Old Mill Road in Goleta, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department launched a full structure response for the double-wide home after the fire broke out under the living space, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Crews conducted an aggressive fire attack and kept the fire from spreading to the living space. All occupants were out of the home and crews on scene were able to rescue a cat from the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Controlled burn set for this week

LOS ALAMOS — A state-approved controlled burn of approximately 406 acres of vegetation is set to occur today or Thursday roughly four miles southeast of Los Alamos.

The two-day burn may or may not occur on consecutive days, depending on conditions. Burning operations of sage scrub and Oak Woodland will only occur on permissive burn days at the BarM Ranch, also known as Barham Ranch, near Los Alamos.

The burn will reduce old growth fuel loads, with a range improvement component. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires, and can help prevent the spread of wildfires while reducing impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.

The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers, officials said.

— Mitchell White

Winter preparedness meeting planned Thursday

MONTECITO — The Montecito Emergency Response & Recovery Action Group will be holding a virtual winter weather preparedness meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday.

The meeting will cover the difference between weather advisories and warnings, how to prepare your home before winter weather arrives and what to do if you are home, outdoors or in your car during a flood event, according to a news release.

The meeting will also cover hazards to look for in your home and neighborhood following a flood, how to prepare for a power outage and updating your evacuation kit.

Pre-registration is not required. To join the training, visit https://zoom.us/j/97292090263. The meeting ID is: 972 9209 0263.

For more information, contact Joyce Reed at 805-969-2537.

— Mitchell White