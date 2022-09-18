TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Construction Update

Closures

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from S. Padaro Ln. to Sheffield Dr.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from S. Padaro Ln. to Sheffield Dr.

The northbound on-ramp at Ortega Hill Rd. will be closed for up to eight months and is anticipated to reopen Feb. 14, drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Dr. will reopen early on Sept. 27. Prior to opening, drivers can use the off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd.

The off-ramp at Evans/Lillie Ave., beginning Sept. 27, will be closed for up to four months and is anticipated to reopen Jan. 25. Drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at N. Padaro Ln. as a detour.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Carpinteria Ave.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7:30 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Carpinteria Ave.

The off-ramp at Evans Ave., closed for up to nine months, is anticipated to reopen Oct. 24. Drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln. will be closed for up to seven months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 19. Drivers can use the off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave. to Santa Ynez Ave., Via Real and S. Padaro Ln.

The on-ramp at Santa Claus Ln. will close Sept. 6 and will remain closed for up to five months. It is anticipated to reopen Jan. 29. Until then drivers can use the detour on Via Real, Santa Ynez Ave., Carpinteria Ave. and Reynolds Ave.

On S. Padaro Ln. under Highway 101, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m., flaggers will direct traffic as needed.

– Katherine Zehnder