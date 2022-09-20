TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Expect traffic delays on State Route 150

CARPINTERIA — A project to replace a failed culvert on State Route 150 near Carpinteria, a quarter mile west of Gobernador Canyon Road, will begin Sept. 26, continuing weekly until Oct. 7.

Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control on State Route 150 Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Delays should not exceed 15 minutes. Most of this road work is expected to be completed under a shoulder closure.

The contractor for this $60,000 project is John Madonna Construction of San Luis Obispo.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For information on traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3237 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Neil Hartstein