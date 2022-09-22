TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Seacliff ramps to be closed

Caltrans has announced a 59-hour weekend closure of Seacliff off- and on-ramps on southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County from 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday for pavement rehabilitation. Signs will be posted.

Caltrans said motorists can expect delays.

In addition to ramp closures, there will be the following overnight closures of the southbound Highway 101 lane on the coastal side from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach:

— From 10 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday.

— From 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

— From 10 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Caltrans said one southbound bypass lane and two northbound lanes will remain open overnight. Two lanes in both directions will be open during the day.

Motorists traveling south can reach state beaches on Pacific Coast Highway by continuing to the Main Street off-ramp in Ventura and taking a U-turn to northbound Highway 101. From there, they can exit at the state beaches off-ramp. La Conchita residents traveling south can use the same route but continue north on Highway 101.

The Seacliff ramps and southbound lane closures will be repeated three more weekends, with the next one scheduled for Sept. 30 to Oct. 3.

Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Closures may start and end later, Caltrans said.

Real-time traffic information can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Caltrans said all work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues.

The work is part of a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project — including $5.5 million in funding from Senate Bill, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — on a 4.3-mile section ofHighway 101 north of Ventura.

For more information, go to tinyurl.com/mrycvtdm.

— Katherine Zehnder