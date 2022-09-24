TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Butterfly Lane undercrossing reopens

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTO

The Butterfly Lane pedestrian tunnel, which crosses under Highway 101 in Montecito, recently reopened after almost a year of renovations.

MONTECITO — Improvements have been completed on the Highway 101 pedestrian undercrossing at Butterfly Lane.

A 24/7 closure of the Montecito undercrossing since November 2021 has allowed for construction of walls and stairways compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Caltrans said construction activities before the full opening included electrical work, landscaping, irrigation and the installation of fences, gates, and railings.

The railroad crossing at the south side of the undercrossing includes a new walkway. Handrails and crossing arms with visual and audio signals are included as well.

The mural inside the undercrossing was maintained as part of this project.

The contractor for this $3.7 million project was C.A. Rasmussen Inc. of Valencia.

— Katherine Zehnder