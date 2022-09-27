TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Burglary suspects arrested

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara police have arrested multiple burglary suspected over three days, officials said.

Around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in the 1600 block of Shoreline Drive. The homeowner was out of town at the time, but observed a suspicious subject on a home video surveillance system.

The homeowner told dispatchers the house should be vacant and the man seen in the video did not belong on the property.

Officers responded, observed an open second-story window and saw a male suspect inside the house. While searching the home’s interior, they located the suspect in an upstairs bedroom.

The suspect was given verbal commands by the officers and was initially uncooperative, according to police. A K-9 officer was also on scene. When the suspect observed police K-9 Kyra, he immediately surrendered without further incident.

The suspect was arrested and identified as Bennet Ward Cawthon, a 29-year-old Summerland resident. Mr. Cawthon was booked on felony residential burglary charges. His bail was set at $50,000.

Approximately one hour later, at 2:40 a.m., police dispatch received a call from a homeowner in the 2700 block of Clinton Terrace. The caller, who was home with their family, heard someone inside their residence. Multiple officers responded to the scene and were able to detain a suspect while exiting the house.

A search of the interior of the home was conducted after safely evacuating the family. No additional suspects were located.

The suspect was identified as Dylan Michael Gibson, a 32-year-old homeless man, on active parole with an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Mr. Gibson was placed under arrest and booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony residential burglary, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant.

Mr. Gibson is currently being held without bail due to his outstanding warrant.

Then early Monday morning, around 9:20 a.m., police dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call of a burglary in progress at a residence located in the 100 block of Conejo Road.

The property manager called the police to report two suspects were unlawfully inside the house, and the property manager had used their vehicle to block the driveway preventing the suspects from fleeing in their getaway vehicle.

Multiple Santa Barbara police officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the residence. The suspects exited the home and were confronted by police. The two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Phillip Hernandez, a 29-year-old Oxnard resident, and Johnathan Cisco Sears, a 26-year-old Montecito resident, were identified as the suspects in this case.

Mr. Hernandez was booked on suspicion of felony residential burglary, felony identity theft and possession of burglary tools.

Mr. Sears was booked on suspicion of felony residential burglary, possession of narcotics, and an outstanding warrant.

Both were booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail, with their bail set at $50,000.

These three burglaries and suspects do not appear to be linked in any way, police said.

— Neil Hartstein