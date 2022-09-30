TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

101 closures announced

VENTURA — Caltrans plans overnight closures next week for Highway 101’s southbound lanes from Seaward Avenue to Main Street in Ventura.

The purpose is for pavement and joint seal repairs on the overcrossing bridge at Arundell Avenue and Channel Drive (Lemon Curve). Detour signs will be posted. Caltrans said motorists should expect delays.

Northbound lanes will remain open.

For the detour, southbound motorists will exit at Seaward Avenue off-ramp, turn south on Harbor Boulevard, turn north on Seaward Avenue and turn south on Thompson Boulevard until it merges with Main Street. Then motorists will take the eastbound State Route 126 on-ramp or continue past Telephone Road for the southbound on-ramp back onto Highway 101.

Closures are scheduled for 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 5-6, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 7 and and 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Oct. 8. If more work is necessary, the southbound lanes will be closed again from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 10 and 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Oct. 11.

Caltrans said work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues.

Real-time traffic information can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

— Katherine Zehnder

Fatality victim identified

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The driver killed in a single-vehicle San Luis Obispo collision has been identified.

Justin William West, 20, of Los Osos died Monday morning after he was ejected when his 2001 Chevrolet rolled over near State Route 41 in the San Luis Obispo area. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said California Highway Patrol Officer M. Alvarez.

Officer Alvarez said Mr. West was not wearing his seat belt.

The officer said the San Luis Obispo Communication Center received a call about the collision at 6:40 a.m.

Officer Alvarez said Mr. West was driving south on State Route 41, south of Bear Ridge Road when he left the southbound lane, traveled across the northbound lane and drove off the edge of the road.

Mr. West’s car overturned and came to rest on a short dirt embankment near the edge of private property.

The time of the collision is undetermined, but it is believed the collision occurred early on Monday morning, Officer Alvarez said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the CHP San Luis Obispo Office at 805-594-8700.

— Katherine Zehnder