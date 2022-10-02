TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Construction Update

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from S. Padaro Ln. to Sheffield Dr.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from S. Padaro Ln. to Sheffield Dr.

The northbound on-ramp at Ortega Hill Rd. will be closed for up to eight months and is anticipated to reopen Feb. 14. Until then, drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at Evans/Lillie Ave. beginning Sept. 27 will be closed for up to four months and is anticipated to reopen Jan. 25. Until then, drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at N. Padaro Ln. as a detour.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Reynolds Ave. with an off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7:30 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Reynolds Ave. with an off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave. (as needed).

The off-ramp at Evans Ave. will be closed for up to nine months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 24. Drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln., will be closed for up to seven months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 19. Drivers can use the off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave. to Santa Ynez Ave., Via Real, and S. Padaro Ln.

The on-ramp at Santa Claus Ln. will be closed starting Sept. 6 and will remain closed for up to five months. It is anticipated to reopen Jan. 29 and drivers can use the detour on Via Real, Santa Ynez Ave., Carpinteria Ave., and Reynolds Ave.

On via Real by Summerland Cottages near Greenwell Ave., from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m., flaggers will direct traffic as needed for landscaping work.

Visitation reinstated at Main Jail

Due to COVID-19, the County of Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office suspended in-person visiting in June 2022. With conditions improving throughout the county, the sheriff’s office has decided to lift the visiting suspension on a limited basis. The South County Custody Operations Division, Santa Barbara Main Jail, will resume in-person visits starting today.

In-person visiting schedules have been created for the main jail which allow for social distancing between visitors. Schedules can be found at www.sbsheriff.org under the category of “Inmate Information.”

Visitors are required to ensure they do not have any Covid-19 symptoms as listed outside the main jail lobby, wear a mask when visiting those people housed in the Inmate Reception Center (IRC), follow social distancing markers in the seating areas, and respect the social distance of other visitors. Visitors who are required to wear a mask within the IRC will not be able to remove their mask during their visit.

Visitors will be allowed inside in hourly intervals with all visits lasting no longer than 45 minutes. Where appropriate, this will allow time for sanitizing before the next group. Visitors are expected to check in at the main jail lobby prior to the cut-off times, and should do so early, so that waiting lists can be fairly maintained.

All efforts have been made to maximize visiting opportunities while also maintaining safety for visitors and inmates. Despite this, visiting demands may be high and some visitors may not be accommodated.

Man rescued from confined space in Santa Barbara Harbor

On Friday at approximately 1:31 p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department Combined Communications Center was notified of a possible confined space rescue in the harbor in front of marina three. The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded three fire engines, one heavy rescue company, a hazardous materials unit and one Battalion Chief to the scene.

The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol also responded and confirmed a male was trapped in a storm drain under a grate and a parked vehicle. The vehicle was moved prior to the first fire apparatus arrival and the victim was unable to leave the location due to the high tide. Firefighters used web straps and various tools to make several cuts around the grate, however the grate was unable to be lifted. A tow truck was requested to the scene and a tow truck from “805 Towing” arrived. While under the supervision and direction of the fire department personnel, the tow truck operator used a chain to wrap around the grate.

The grate was lifted and removed by the tow truck, and the male victim believed to be in his 30’s was able to exit the hole under his power. The victim was partially clothed and possibly suffering from environmental exposure. AMR evaluated the victim and transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The Santa Barbara Police assisted with traffic and crowd control at the scene. The victim estimated he may have been in the hole for approximately six hours.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department would like to remind everyone that storm drains are not for exploration or temporary shelter.

– Katherine Zehnder