TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Erosion control being installed on State Route 1

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – An emergency project to install erosion control on northbound State Route 1 next to Vandenberg Space Force Base between Lompoc and Orcutt began Monday and will continue weekly until Friday, Oct. 14.

Rock slope protection will be installed in addition to grading the ditch and slopes.

Travelers will encounter traffic control Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Delays should not exceed 15 minutes.

The contractor for this $300,000 project is Brough Construction of Arroyo Grande. This project is expected to be complete at the end of October.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For information on traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3237 or visit our website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

– Neil Hartstein