TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Detectives investigate assault in Montecito

MONTECITO — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon where the victim sustained serious injuries.

On Monday at approximately 10:07 p.m., deputies responded with firefighters and medics to the 900 block of Channel Drive in Montecito for a report of a medical emergency for an assault that reportedly had just occurred, according to Raquel Zick, the sheriff’s office public information officer.

She said sheriff’s deputies and emergency call-takers spent approximately 20 minutes coordinating efforts to locate the victim among homeless encampments. Deputies eventually located the adult male victim who had serious injuries to the upper torso. Deputies connected the victim with medics, who transported him to an area hospital with serious injuries, Ms. Zick said.

Sheriff’s detectives have been assigned to investigate this assault. The suspect remains outstanding, and the victim is expected to recover, Ms. Zick said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 805-681-4171 or visit www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

— Katherine Zehnder

Motorcyclist, passenger injured

LOMPOC — A motorcyclist and a passenger on the motorcycle were injured Monday afternoon after a collision that involved a semi-truck in the 1300 block of North H St.

Lompoc police officers were sent to the scene at approximately 2:39 p.m. Upon arriving, officers located two subjects who were down with injuries after the Lompoc collision.

Lompoc police office learned a motorcycle was splinting lanes while traffic was stopped. The rear passenger of the motorcycle stood up, which caused the driver of the motorcycle to lose balance, according to police.

The motorcyclist fell, causing both the motorcyclist and the passenger to fall into lane No. 2 and between a trailer and the semi-truck. The light turned green, and the semi-truck drove off, dragging the motorcycle and both occupants of the motorcycle, according to police.

The truck driver felt the trailer move, looked back in his mirror, and saw the motorcyclist and passenger. The truck driver immediately stopped and reported the incident to the police department.

The passenger and motorcyclist were airlifted to trauma centers regarding injuries sustained to their legs.

Lompoc police said alcohol and drugs do not seem to be a factor at this time. Some witnesses were contacted. Anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

— Katherine Zehnder

Highway 101 closures in Ventura

VENTURA — Caltrans plans overnight closure of Highway 101’s southbound lanes from Seaward Avenue to Main Street in Ventura, today through Oct. 12.

The purpose is for pavement and joint seal repairs on the overcrossing bridge at Arundell Avenue and Channel Drive (Lemon Curve). Detour signs will be posted. Caltrans said motorists should expect delays and that northbound lanes will remain open.

Southbound motorists are advised to exit Highway 101 at the Seaward Avenue off-ramp, turn south on Harbor Boulevard, turn north on Seaward Avenue, turn south on Thompson Boulevard until it merges to Main Street and take eastbound State Route 126 on-ramp or continue past Telephone Road to the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp.

Closures are scheduled for 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight and Thursday, 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday and 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday. If additional work is needed, southbound lanes will be closed 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday and 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Motorists are strongly advised to use alternate routes. Real-time traffic information can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

— Katherine Zehnder