Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Man arrested following hours-long search

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Local law enforcement agencies searched Isla Vista for several hours Thursday night looking for a man wanted in connection with a suspicious death that occurred near Campus Point. The man was later found and arrested.

ISLA VISTA — A man was arrested in connection with a suspicious death that occurred near Campus Point Thursday night on the campus of UCSB, police said.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m., which involved a deadly weapon that was reportedly not a firearm. A person of interest was detained around 8:30 p.m. following an extensive search by local law enforcement, according to authorities.

The UCSB Police Department issued a number of emergency notifications to the campus community throughout the search, which included paramedics and a County Air Support helicopter.

The suspect’s identity was withheld and additional information was not released. An investigation into the suspicious death is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 805-893-3446.

— Mitchell White

Authorities identify man who died in jump from overpass

SANTA BARBARA — Authorities have identified the man who died Nov. 5 after jumping from the Highway 101 overpass as Chancellor Ralph Bernard, 44, of Amarillo, Texas.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. Nov. 5. Mr. Bernard was found in the center median on the south side of the highway, authorities said.

According to his obituary, Mr. Bernard was a journeyman auto mechanic and worked for Pro 1 Automotive of Amarillo. He spent over 13 years employed at the Pantex Plant in Amarillo. He served as Steward and Vice President of Local 1250 IMAW.

A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday in Amarillo.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned next week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Bailard Avenue to Santa Claus Lane, as well as from North Padaro Lane to Sheffield Drive. The closure will also include the onramps and offramps at Evans Avenue, Ortega Hill Road and Sheffield Drive. Similar intermittent overnight closures are planned Monday through Thursday, according to Caltrans officials.

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Sheffield Drive to North Padaro Lane, as well as from Santa Claus Lane to Casitas Pass Road. The closure will also include the offramp at Evans Avenue and the onramps at Wallace Avenue and Santa Claus Lane. A similar closure will be enforced during overnight hours Monday to Thursday.

The southbound onramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for the duration of the project.

The southbound onramp and offramp at Reynolds Avenue remains closed for up to 16 weeks, and the offramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed for at least six weeks.

The majority of the highway improvements are open, including the new Via Real connection across Carpinteria Creek. All improvements are open on the new roundabout at the 101 and Linden Avenue, Via Real, Casitas Pass Road and Ogan Road.

— Mitchell White