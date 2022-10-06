TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

COURTESY PHOTO

The driver of this 2020 Honda CR-V, which collided with a tree by State Route 246 in the Solvang area, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where she succumbed to her injuries. The collision also involved a 2016 Honda Accord.

Traffic fatality near Solvang

SOLVANG — A two-car collision on State Route 246 early Wednesday afternoon resulted in a fatality for one of the drivers.

The name of the deceased was withheld in a report from the California Highway Patrol, which identified the motorist as a woman driving a 2020 Honda CR-V. The driver, who resided in San Juan Bautista, was injured after colliding with an oak tree and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to CHP Officer M. Griffith.

Her passenger, Charlotte Ann Buck of Duarte, was injured and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Officer Griffith said the incident occurred when Stephen Waldman of Buellton stopped his 2016 Honda Accord on the right shoulder of westbound State Route 246, west of Skytt Mesa Drive. Officer Griffith said Mr. Waldman was preparing to make a U-turn as the San Juan Bautista woman was driving her Honda CR-V behind Mr. Waldman.

Officer Griffith said the crash happened when Mr. Waldman made an unsafe turn directly into the Honda CR-V driver’s path, causing the Honda Accord to collide with the right rear of the Honda CR-V.

The crash had sufficient force to cause the Honda CR-V to go out of control, onto the dirt shoulder and into a collision with the oak tree, Officer Griffith said.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene at 1:04 p.m., according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, the public information officer.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the Buellton CHP office at 805-688-5551.

— Dave Mason

Fatality victim identified in hit and run

MONTECITO — The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has released the name of the deceased victim who was struck by a vehicle on East Mountain Drive on Sept. 29.

The victim was Blanca Aguilera, 32, from Oxnard, according to a tweet from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect remains at large, and the investigation into the Montecito incident is ongoing.

— Katherine Zehnder

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Police Department is accepting applications for its Volunteers in Policing program.

Santa Barbara police seeks volunteers

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department Volunteers in Policing Program is accepting applications for interested residents wanting to volunteer their time.

The department’s current VIPs have different professional experiences, strong character and a dedication to public service, according to a news release.

The VIP Program began in the summer of 2017. The volunteers help the Santa Barbara Police Department in non-enforcement capacities that promote the department’s community-oriented policing philosophy.

VIPs regularly walk and assist on State and Milpas streets and at the waterfront, interacting with community members and tourists. They assist the department with traffic control, special events, the investigative division and recruitment events. They work as a greeter at the police department lobby.

To be a VIP member, you must be at least 21 years old, possess a valid California driver’s license, be a resident of Santa Barbara or nearby communities, and pass a detailed background inspection.

Participants are also required to attend regular meetings and expected to volunteer an average of 16 hours per month or 48 hours per quarter. Participants also must be able to communicate clearly with police employees and members of the community.

For applications, contact Program Director Dr. Howie Giles at hgiles@sbpd.com, call the recruitment hotline at 805-897-2465, or visit www.joinsantabarbarapd.org. (Click onto “More” in the top line, then onto “Volunteer in Policing.”

The deadline for application submissions is Oct. 28.

— Katherine Zehnder