TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Prescribed burn planned for Oct. 10-15

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct a prescribed burn to reduce wildland fuel between Midland School and 4335 Tim’s Road, near Los Olivos, as early as mid-October.

Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires, according to County Fire.

The fire department also said prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.

This burn, which is scheduled for Oct. 10-15, is designed to achieve fuel reduction to reduce the risk of wildfire for Woodstock Ranch, Oak Trail Estates and Midland School, according to County Fire.

Plans call for approximately 1,600 acres of sage scrub and oak woodland to be burned. The burn is expected to occur over four to five consecutive days.

County Fire said the burn will occur when the weather is likely to direct smoke away from population centers.

This prescribed burn is coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality.

— Katherine Zehnder