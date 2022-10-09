TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Homicide in Santa Ynez

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area.

On Saturday at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, was identified and deputies began searching the area.

Emergency personnel responded to attempt to treat the victim, who was declared deceased at the scene.

This investigation remains active and updates will be shared as they become available. Identities of the involved parties are not yet available for release.

– Katherine Zehnder