TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Three-vehicle crash kills one

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY – A head-on vehicle accident involving three vehicles killed the driver of one and left at least three others injured, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials.

The collision occurred about 10:30 a.m. on Highway154 at Meadowvale Road.

The driver of the first vehicle, the solo occupant, was killed.

Two males and one female in a second vehicle were taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

There was no indication that the driver of the third vehicle, the sole occupant, was injured.

Highway 154 was closed in both directions as the California Highway Patrol investigated.

– Neil Hartstein