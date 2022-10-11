TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Caltrans works on State Route 150

CARPINTERIA — A project to replace a failed culvert on State Route 150 near Carpinteria, a quarter mile west of Gobernador Canyon Road, began Monday and will be continuing weekly until Oct. 28.

Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control on State Route 150 Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Delays should not exceed 15 minutes, according to Caltrans. Most of this road work is expected to be completed under a shoulder closure.

The contractor for this $60,000 project is John Madonna Construction of San Luis Obispo.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For information on traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3237 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Neil Hartstein

Prescribed burn in Los Olivos

LOS OLIVOS — A prescribed burn of approximately 1,600 acres of sage scrub and Oak woodland began Monday and will continue through Friday, depending on conditions.

The goal is to remove fuel from potential wildfires.

This burn, between Midland School and 4335 Tim’s Road near Los Olivos, will occur over four to five days. Burning is expected to occur on consecutive days. Burning has the potential to last into the evening hours each day, until as late as 9 p.m.

This burn is an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire for the residential communities of Woodstock Ranch, Oak Trail Estates and Midland School. Prescribed burns also can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.

The burn will be conducted when the weather is likely to direct smoke away from population centers.

This prescribed burn is coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department with Santa Barbara County APCD and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled, according to a news release.

— Neil Hartstein