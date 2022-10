COURTESY PHOTO

Firefighters work Wednesday during a prescribed burn designed to achieve strategic fuel reduction in the Santa Ynez Valley.

County fire department participates in prescribed burn



Santa Barbara County firefighters worked Wednesday during the 1,600-acre prescribed fire operation in Santa Ynez Valley.

The controlled event will achieve strategic fuel reduction in an effort to reduce the risk of future wildfire, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, County Fire’s public information officer.

— Katherine Zehnder