TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Law enforcement stresses pedestrian safety

GOLETA — October is National Pedestrian Safety Month.

And the Goleta Police Department — the Goleta division of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office — is raising awareness about the safety of people walking throughout the month, emphasizing that “safe drivers, safe speeds and safe vehicles save lives.”

“Whether in a parking lot, crosswalk, or sidewalk, we are all pedestrians at one point,” Sgt. Noel Rivas said in a news release. “We ask drivers to please slow down and be extra careful around people walking. Put yourself in their shoes and drive how you would want someone to drive when you are walking.”

The safety of people outside of vehicles is a significant traffic safety concern, with at least two pedestrians or bicyclists killed on California roads every day. Between 2010 and 2019 in California, pedestrian deaths increased more than 40%, and bicyclist deaths went up more than 60%.

In 2020, 6,516 pedestrians were killed in the U.S. An average of 18 pedestrians a day or one pedestrian is killed every 81 minutes, according to statistics from the sheriff’s office.

Speeding, poor lighting, mid-block crossing and impairment are the main factors in pedestrians being struck by vehicles.

The Goleta Police Department offers the following safe driving and walking tips:

For drivers:

— Do not speed and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

— Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

— Never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

For pedestrians:

— Use signalized crosswalks where drivers expect foot traffic.

— Watch for approaching vehicles and be careful crossing the street, especially busier streets with higher speed limits. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to come to a stop.

— Get in the habit of wearing light colors, reflective material, and walking with a flashlight at night so it is easier for drivers to see you.