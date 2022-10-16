TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, construction continues to result in closures on Highway 101. At right, a box trailer crash blocked all lanes on State Route 154 on Saturday.

Construction Update

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from S. Padaro Ln. to Sheffield Dr.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. the highway will be one lane from S. Padaro Ln. to Sheffield Dr.

The northbound on-ramp at Ortega Hill Rd. will be closed for up to eight months and is anticipated to reopen Feb. 14. Until then, drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at Evans/Lillie Ave. closed on Sept. 27 and will remain closed for up to four months. It is anticipated to reopen Jan. 25, and drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at N. Padaro Ln. as a detour.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Reynolds Ave., with an off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave.

Monday – Thursday nights from 9 p.m. – 7:30 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Reynolds Ave., with an off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave.

The off-ramp at Evans Ave. will be reopening on Oct. 24.

The off-ramp at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln. will be reopening on Oct. 20.

The on-ramp at Santa Claus Ln. closed on Sept. 6 and will remain closed for up to five months. It is anticipated to reopen Jan. 29, and drivers can use the detour on Via Real, Santa Ynez Ave., Carpinteria Ave. and Reynolds Ave.

The southbound off-ramp at N. Padaro Ln. will close as early as Nov. 3 to begin ramp updates. During this closure the southbound off-ramps at Evans Ave. and Santa Claus Ln. will remain open.

Consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time (unless where noted) to allow drivers to use a ramp before or after a closure. To view timelines, detours, and maps, please visit www.SBROADS.com and select the project segment.

Olive Mill Roundabout

A discussion concerning upcoming roundabout construction on Oct. 25 will be held from 4-5 p.m. at the Montecito Inn. Included will be renderings of the roundabout design, discussion on construction staging and access, a review of expectations for delays, and an opportunity to ask questions.

The Olive Mill Roundabout is intended to improve traffic flow at the intersection at Olive Mill Road, Coast Village Road, North Jameson Lane, the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Olive Mill Road and the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Olive Mill Road.

Construction is scheduled from November 2022 through summer 2023.

Box trailer closes State Route 154

On Saturday a box trailer rolled on its side, blocking all lanes on state route 154 and causing a closure in both directions.

Santa Barbara County Fire, CHP, and an ambulance responded. No injuries were reported.

– Katherine Zehnder