TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

COURTESY PHOTO

A rollover accident took place early Monday on northbound Highway 101 at the junction of Cat Canyon in Los Alamos.

Man pleads guilty to arson

LOMPOC — The man accused of starting a fire at Hollister Ranch pleaded guilty Monday to one count of arson of a structure or forest, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced.

The defendant, Edward Junior Macklin, admitted starting the fire on March 12 in the Hollister Ranch area between Cuarta Canyon and Alegria Canyon.

The fire burned more than 120 acres of forest land across five properties within Hollister Ranch.

Mr. Macklin will be receiving a jail sentence and felony probation, and he will be required to register as an arsonist.

His conviction is a felony and is a strike offense in California.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 26 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc.

— Neil Hartstein

Driver injured during rollover

LOS ALAMOS — The driver of an SUV sustained major injuries during a rollover accident early Monday and was taken by ambulance to Marion Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The unidentified woman was ejected from the vehicle during the accident, which occurred at 4:27 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 at the junction of Cat Canyon, Capt. Scott Safechuck, the department’s public information officer, said.

Fog prevented a rescue helicopter from landing, he said. Firefighters and paramedics rode in the ambulance with the patient.

The SUV, which went through multiple rollovers, was found approximately 100 yards off the highway.

— Neil Hartstein

Work planned for highways

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — A pair of Culvert Replacement Projects along State Routes 154 and 246 began Monday and will continue each week through Nov. 18.

Travelers will encounter reversing traffic control along State Route 154 near Santa Barbara one-quarter mile east of West Camino Cielo Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Reversing traffic control will also take place on State Route 246 near Santa Ynez at the Gainey Vineyard entrance Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

The contractor for these projects totaling $184,000 is R. Burke Corp. of San Luis Obispo.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website: dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Neil Hartstein