Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Man accused of shooting at police officer

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department on Saturday was searching for a man accused of shooting at a police officer.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 200 block of East Grant Street on a report of a domestic violence disturbance. As officers approached, one officer recognized a person who was wanted in connection with other, unrelated crimes, said Lt. Russ Mengel, police spokesman.

The officer attempted to stop and detain the suspect, at which time a physical struggle ensued. The suspect allegedly produced a firearm and shot at the officer, who was uninjured.

The suspect fled the area, Lt. Mengel said.

No additional information was released as of Saturday night.

— Mitchell White

Pedestrian fatally injured in collision

GOLETA — A man in his 30s suffered fatal injuries Friday night after being struck by a vehicle on Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 8:30 p.m. between Glen Annie and Los Carneros roads. The victim, whose name was withheld, was walking along Cathedral Oaks Road when he was struck by a car traveling west on the roadway, according to authorities.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Traffic was shut down in the area for a time. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in crash

GOLETA — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash early Saturday morning in Goleta, authorities said.

The incident was reported just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hollister Avenue and Robin Hill Road. The motorcyclist, whose identity was withheld, was transported to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

It was unclear if any other vehicles were involved. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

SBPD unveils online crime map

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department has added a Community Crime Map to its website.

Added though LexisNexis, the map is aimed at helping city residents get a better idea of the crime activity in their area in order to make more informed decisions about how to stay safe, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

The map analyzes crime data, allows residents to hear about crimes in their area by signing up for email alerts, and provides a way to submit an anonymous tip – in 110 different languages. The tool can even drill down by neighborhood zip code. It transparently provides the identical data that police use to better understand trends and make resource allocations, Mr. Wagner said.

LexisNexis’s regional data sharing Community Crime Map takes police data, cleans it to protect victim privacy, and displays it to the public so residents can be aware of the events that occur in their area.

“The crime map automatically syncs with the Police Department’s records system in near-real time. Key stakeholders, business owners and community leaders can access this information to heighten awareness levels of what’s happening around the City, enhance existing security efforts and keep people and property safe,” Mr. Wagner said.

To view the crime map, visit https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/police/default.asp and click on the purple tab titled “Neighborhood Crime Activity” in the left column.

— Mitchell White