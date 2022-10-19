TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Second arrest made in homicide case

LOMPOC — Police detectives made a second arrest Tuesday related to the shooting death of Maurilio Delacruz.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 19, Mr. Delacruz was shot and killed in the 1100 block of North H Street in Lompoc. On March 30, Lompoc police detectives arrested 18-year-old Jorge Tafoya Jr. on suspicion of murder at a residence in Lompoc.

On Tuesday, Lompoc police detectives made another arrest, this one of a 17-year-old male on suspicion of murder and participation in a criminal street gang for his role in the shooting death the Mr. Delacruz. The juvenile was already in custody for an unrelated charge and was rebooked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on the new charges.

— Katherine Zehnder

Arson convict faces sentence

LOMPOC — A Lompoc man is scheduled to be sentenced today to five years in state prison for setting fire Aug. 2 to a Lompoc mental health clinic with people still trapped inside.

William Morales, 36, who had been charged with arson and attempted murder, reached a plea bargain with prosecutors to plead guilty to arson in exchange for them dropping the other charge, prosecutors said.

Deputy Public Defender Madison Whitmore confirmed Tuesday that Mr. Morales will be sentenced today in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc to five years at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, or state prison.

His crime is a violent felony, and he will be required to register as an arsonist.

— Neil Hartstein