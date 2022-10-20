TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Santa Barbara to remove green bike markings

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara is removing the green bike markings on the State Street Promenade.

Motorists should expect traffic detours and delays at State Street intersections from Ortega Street to Victoria Street today and Friday while the markings are being removed, according to a news release.

Work is scheduled to run from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

The city said the green markings succeeded in getting bicyclists to stay near the center of the street, but were less effective in keeping pedestrians to the sides of the street. The city said it is exploring other options for cyclists and pedestrians to co-exist in the promenade.

The city reminds people on State Street to be alert, stop at red lights, keep a safe distance, watch their speeds and be respectful.

— Dave Mason