TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Arrest made in Alta Mesa neighborhood

SANTA BARBARA — A suspicious subject was in a vehicle that did not belong to the suspect, around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the Alta Mesa neighborhood, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

“The person in charge of the vehicle — not the owner but a family member of the owner — confronted the subject,” Sgt. Ragsdale told the News-Press Thursday. “The subject reportedly brandished a firearm.”

The victim called 9-1-1 to report the incident. Officers arrived on scene and detained the suspect.

Sgt. Ragsdale said the victim ID’d the suspect as the one who brandished the firearm.

“The suspect was placed under arrest, and a search incident to that arrest revealed a replica firearm (pellet gun) on their person,” Sgt. Ragsdale said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a replica gun, possession of a dirk/dagger and vehicle tampering.

The suspect was booked in the Santa Barbara County jail, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

— Katherine Zehnder

Loma Alta Drive closed to traffic

SANTA BARBARA —The Santa Barbara Public Works Department is preparing for potential storm impacts.

Beginning Monday and continuing through May 2023, the Streets Operations and Infrastructure Management Division will close Loma Alta Drive to vehicular traffic, from Coronel Street to West Canon Perdido Street.

The community can sign up for ReadySBC Alerts, which is the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management notification system to alert residents of emergencies and protective actions.

For more information, visit www.countyofsb.org/520/office-of-emergency-management.

— Katherine Zehnder