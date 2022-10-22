TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

One inmate dead, two inmates resuscitated at jail

SANTA MARIA — One inmate at the Northern Branch Jail died early Thursday morning, but custody deputies were able to save two others, reversing their overdoses.

Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, credited the deputies’ quick actions and lifesaving efforts for reversing the overdoses. But she said the third inmate was beyond resuscitation.

At approximately 9:06 p.m. Wednesday, custody deputies were alerted by another inmate that their cellmate in D Unit was unresponsive. Custody deputies quickly responded to the cell and found the unconscious inmate, lying on the ground and turning blue. Custody deputies radioed for Wellpath medical and began life-saving measures including two rounds of naloxone.

When Wellpath medical personnel arrived, they gave the inmate two more rounds of naloxone and continued lifesaving measures while the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response were enroute.

When AMR arrived, the inmate had become conscious and was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care.

Hours later, at approximately 1:45 a.m. Thursday, custody deputies were again called to D Unit for a medical emergency where they found an unconscious inmate. As they began lifesaving measures, they cleared the cell of the remaining occupants, and in the process found an additional unconscious inmate. While county fire and AMR were enroute, custody deputies administered seven rounds of naloxone to the first inmate and performed CPR.

When AMR arrived, they continued life saving measures, but were unable to revive the inmate who was pronounced deceased at approximately 2:20 a.m. Thursday, Ms. Zick said. She added that the additional inmate was administered six doses of naloxone by custody deputies along with CPR. He eventually regained consciousness and was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care.

Although this death appears to be an apparent overdose, the Sheriff’s Office is conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Ms. Zick said the Sheriff / Coroner’s Office will conduct further investigation to determine the cause and manner of his death.

The decedent is identified as 37-year-old Edgar Mescua Estrada, also known as Edgar Estrada Amezcua from Santa Maria. He was arrested on May 5 by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for obstructing a peace officer (a felony), violation of a domestic violence restraining order (a misdemeanor) and possession of a controlled substance (a misdemeanor), with a felony violation of probation hold for a previous conviction of 273A(a) PC-child cruelty. He was being held without bail.

“Sadly, today’s jail overdoses and death appear to be the result of an illicit opioid, probably fentanyl, proving that this scourge upon our community and our nation extends to even the most secure area of our county,” Sheriff Bill Brown said in a statement Thursday. “We will be conducting full criminal and administrative investigations, and a review of our protocols to keep contraband out of our jails, but this tragedy also reinforces our need to work together as a community to address the vexing problem of opioid abuse through enhanced prevention, enforcement and treatment efforts.”

The Sheriff’s Office would like to highlight this incident as an example of the danger of fentanyl use, the importance of carrying naloxone and recognizing the signs of overdose, which may include:

— Difficulty in waking up.

— Slowed breathing.

— Confusion.

— Blue or pale lips and fingernails.

If you notice these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately and give naloxone, Ms. Zick said. For more information, visit fentanylisforeversb.org.

— Katherine Zehnder

Fatal shooting Thursday in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — A fatal shooting occurred late Thursday night in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police officers went to the area near West Boone Street and South Western Avenue at 11 p.m. after there were reports of gunshots. When the police arrived, they discovered a gray Honda Civic had struck a building, and they found a 33-year-old man dead in the driver’s seat.

Det. Sgt. Todd Logan said the man had several gunshot wounds.

Police on Friday had not identified the man, pending notification to the next of kin.

The Santa Maria Police Department is looking for the suspect who shot and the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department by calling 805-928-3781, ext. 2243.

— Dave Mason