COURTESY PHOTO

A man suffered major injuries in a vehicle rollover west of Buellton on Saturday.

Man injured in vehicle rollover

On Saturday morning, Santa Barbara County and Lompoc Fire Department personnel responded to the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Rd., west of Buellton.

A full size pickup truck rolled over and the male driver was ejected and suffered major injuries. The driver was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

– Katherine Zehnder