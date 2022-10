Man hospitalized after falling from IV cliff

ISLA VISTA – A man in his early 20s fell from a cliff in Isla Vista and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with serious injuries, Santa Barbara County firefighters said.

The unidentified victim fell approximately 50 feet from the cliff near 6741 Del Playa Drive onto the beach below, firefighters said.

The incident occurred about 10:51 p.m. Friday.

– Neil Hartstein