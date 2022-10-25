TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

One injured after shots ring out Monday

SANTA MARIA – Police responded Monday about noon to a report of shots being fired in the vicinity of 700 North Thornburg.

The incident involved a couple of people. One person was injured, but is expected to survive, police said. He was taken to the hospital.

No other details were available.

Police investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

SANTA MARIA – Police on Monday were still investigating an accident that occurred the night before when a vehicle struck a pedestrian trying to cross the street.

The pedestrian sustained major injuries when he was struck by the vehicle at the corner of Broadway and El Camino Street, police said.

The unidentified driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigating officers. It was unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident. The man who was struck apparently had been walking on the sidewalk before attempting to cross Broadway when the accident occurred shortly after 8 p.m.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly afterward and found the victim at the accident scene. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said. Police are asking anyone with information on the accident or the pedestrian’s identity to call Officer Dustin Rhoads at 805-928-3781, ext. 1355.

Firefighters put out box trailer fire

COURTESY PHOTO

A firefighter works to extinguish a box trailer that caught fire on Monday near Los Alamos.

LOS ALAMOS – Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Monday morning to a small box trailer that caught fire along Highway 101 south of Palmer Road near Los Alamos. Firefighters quickly doused the flames. There was no extension into the brush, and no injuries, fire officials said. The fire was reported at 8:49 a.m.

– Neil Hartstein