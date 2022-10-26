TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Pedestrian recovering after being hit by car

SANTA MARIA — The condition of an unidentified man who was struck by a car Sunday night while crossing the street has improved, and Santa Maria police hope to talk to him to learn his name and get his take on the accident.

“He’s doing better. He’s awake and conscious at this point,” Officer Dustin Rhoads said Monday.

The man sustained major chest and head injuries when he was hit by a car while trying to cross Broadway at the intersection with El Camino Street in Santa Maria.

Officer Rhoads said the man was in his mid-30s to mid-40s.

The unidentified driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigating officers. It does not appear that alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident, Officer Rhoads said.

“It was an unfortunate accident,” he said.

He urged both drivers and pedestrians to be careful when approaching or entering intersections, especially at night, because driver reaction time can be as little as two seconds.

— Neil Hartstein