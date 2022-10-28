TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

COURTESY PHOTO

Driver dies after rollover accident

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY — The male driver of a Chevy pickup died Thursday afternoon after his truck overturned.

The man is believed to have suffered a medical emergency while driving west on State Route 154, east of Zaca Station Road in the Santa Ynez Valley, said Mike Eliason, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The man drove off the road. Then his truck overturned.

Firefighters and paramedics worked extensively, but the man died at the scene, Mr. Eliason said.

Call time for the response was 3:20 p.m.

— Katherine Zehnder