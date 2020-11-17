Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Regional Highway Patrol offices target unsafe driving

California Highway Patrol’s Santa Barbara and Buellton area offices have started a joint effort to enforce safe driving practices. The 12-month project started Oct. 1 and will end Sep. 30, 2021.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is providing the funding for the endeavor.

“This grant will allow for heightened enforcement of our traffic laws and the removal of dangerous impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Captain Michael Logie, commander of the CHP Santa Barbara area office. “Driving is a huge responsibility that needs to be taken seriously. Your safety and the safety of others is in your hands every time you get behind the wheel.”

Officers will be deployed to U.S. Route 101 and State Routes 1, 154, 192 and 246. Problematic roads such as Hollister Avenue, Ballard Canyon Road and Via Real will be patrolled as well.

Officers will look for drivers under the influence and watch for dangerous driving, like speeding, unsafe turning and passing violations.

A public awareness campaign will reinforce the CHP’s safety effort.

— Annelise Hanshaw