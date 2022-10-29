TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Off-, on-ramps to be closed

VENTURA — Caltrans has announced that southbound Highway 101’s off- and on-ramps at Seacliff near Ventura will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Caltrans said motorists should expect delays.

The purpose of the closures is to provide large trucks access to a batch plant yard. Signs will be posted.

Motorists traveling south can reach state beaches on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH/State Route 1) by continuing to the Main Street off-ramp in Ventura, making a U-turn to northbound Highway 101 and exiting at the State Beaches off-ramp. La Conchita residents traveling south can use the same route but continue north on Highway 101.

The work is part of a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project — including $5.5 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — on a 4.3-mile section of Highway 101 from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach in Ventura County.

For more information, see dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-7/district-7-projects/d7-101-pavement-rehabilitation.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. Real-time traffic information can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

— Katherine Zehnder