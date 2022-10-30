TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Construction Update

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from S. Padaro Ln. to Sheffield Dr.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. the highway will be one lane from S. Padaro Ln. to Sheffield Dr.

The northbound on-ramp at Ortega Hill Rd. will be closed for up to eight months and is anticipated to reopen Feb. 14, drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The off-ramp at Evans/Lillie Ave. will be closed for up to four months and is anticipated to reopen Jan. 25, drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at N. Padaro Ln. as a detour.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Reynolds Ave. with an off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave.

Monday – Thursday nights from 9 p.m. – 7:30 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Reynolds Ave., off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave.

Monday, Oct. 31 and Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., with off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave., drivers can use a temporary detour on Reynolds Ave.

The on-ramp at Santa Claus Ln. will close Sept. 6, will remain closed for up to five months and is anticipated to reopen Jan. 29. Drivers can use the detour on Via Real, Santa Ynez Ave., Carpinteria Ave., and Reynolds Ave.

Upcoming Closure

The southbound off-ramp at N. Padaro Ln. has been rescheduled to December.

Consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time (unless where noted) to allow drivers to use a ramp before or after a closure. To view timelines, detours and maps, visit www.SBROADS.com and select the project segment.

Olive Mill Roundabout

The Olive Mill Roundabout will improve traffic flow at the intersection at Olive Mill Road, Coast Village Road, North Jameson Lane, the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Olive Mill Road, and the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Olive Mill Road.

Construction is scheduled from mid-November 2022 through summer 2023. Project information, including maps and a timeline, is available at www.SBROADS.com.

– Katherine Zehnder