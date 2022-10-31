TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Dirt bike rider rescued after crash

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST – A Santa Barbara County/Air Support Unit helicopter performed a hoist rescue of a 24-year-old male who was injured in a dirt bike motorcycle crash Sunday 10 miles from the Upper Oso Campground in Los Padres National Forest.

The victim was treated and stabilized by Santa Barbara County Fire Department paramedics before being flown to Santa Barbara Airport and then taken by ambulance with moderate injuries to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara County Fire officials said.

Grass fire extinguished near Los Olivos

LOS OLIVOS – Santa Barbara County firefighters extinguished a 2- to 3-acre grass fire Sunday at the SYV Recycling and Transfer Station near Los Olivos. The cause is under investigation.

The fire spread from debris that was on fire at the facility, 4004 Foxen Canyon Road, north of Los Olivos.

– Neil Hartstein