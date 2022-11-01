TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Bridge reconstruction continues

A project to reconstruct the bridges on US Highway 101 at the Interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will continue with the installation of northbound bridge girders next week.

State Route 135 will be closed in both directions between Bell/Main Street to San Antonio Boulevard on Wednesday, November 9 at 8 pm until Thursday, November 10 at 6 am. A shuttle service will transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center. Northbound US 101 will be closed next Wednesday and Thursday as well. The northbound on and off-ramps at State Route 135 will remain open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.

Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

Electronic message boards and detour signs will advise all travelers about any closures.

The contractor for this $10 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA. It is scheduled to be complete by Spring of 2023.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at: 805-549-3318 or can visit our website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Sheriff’s office downward trend in Halloween criminal activity

ISLA VISTA – The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community stakeholders, residents and allied agencies that assisted in the planning and logistics involved in this year’s Halloween operation.

This year’s operational period covered Friday. Oct. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 30.

This year’s activities have continued the downward trend in attendance and criminal activity that we have seen in previous years, sheriff’s officials said. The department made two arrests for outstanding warrants and the remaining three were for DUI.

– Neil Hartstein