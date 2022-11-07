TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Three injured in vehicle rollover

SANTA MARIA – Three people were injured in an early morning vehicle rollover accident that resulted in their pickup ending up on fire, Santa Barbara County firefighters said Sunday.

The accident occurred at 1:52 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just south of Solomon Summit. The number 2 lane was closed.

One woman was extricated by responding California Highway Patrol officers and a civilian, officials said. She was critically injured and taken by ambulance to Marion Medical Center, officials said.

Two males extricated themselves from the pickup and, against medical advice, refused to go to the hospital. One changed his mind and was transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

– Neil Hartstein