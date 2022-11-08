TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Rain results in multiple crashes

GAVIOTA – Santa Barbara County fire officials reported multiple vehicle accidents Monday on Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel in both directions as a result of the rain.

And in another accident, the male driver of a pickup suffered moderate injuries after it overturned northbound south of Highway 1, fire officials said Monday.

Light rain was reported falling in the area.

Fire officials urged motorists to slow down and increase their following distance while the rain continued.

“Drive Safe! Rain is here and roads are slippery. Drive with the intention to make it to your destination accident free,” public information officer Scott Safechuck said. “Consider safe alternative routes and drive with caution on all roads, especially HWY 1, 101, 150, 154, 246, 166, and the Gaviota area.”

– Neil Hartstein