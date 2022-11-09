TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Fatal crash in Buellton

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel and California Highway Patrol officers respond Tuesday to the scene of an overturned Toyota near Highway 101 in Buellton. The car’s driver was declared deceased at the scene.

BUELLTON — The driver of a Toyota died Tuesday after his car overturned near Highway 101.

At an unknown time, the 76-year-old motorist, who was from Concord, was driving south on Highway 101, south of State Route 154, at an unknown speed and in an unknown lane in Buellton. According to California Highway Officer M. Griffith, the driver allowed the car to veer to the right and depart from the roadway. It subsequently overturned.

After the crash, a passing motorist noticed the Toyota overturned off the roadway and called for emergency services, Officer Griffith said.

CHP officers and Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel discovered the driver of the Toyota deceased at the scene of the crash, Officer Griffith said.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact Officer Griffith or Officer J. Asmussen at the Buellton CHP office at 805-688-5551.

— Katherine Zehnder

Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting

CARPINTERIA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a teenage juvenile victim in Carpinteria with moderate injuries.

At 6:42 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to an area hospital to investigate a report of a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to an extremity. Through their investigation, deputies determined that the victim was injured near the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue.

The victim is expected to recover, and an investigation is under way, according to Raquel Zick, the sheriff’s office public information officer. She said there have been no arrests made in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling 805-681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling the sheriff’s office’s tip line at 805-681-4171 or at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

— Katherine Zehnder