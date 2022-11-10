TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Responders to gather for drill

SANTA MARIA — More than 40 responders representing departments from across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will come together Monday to participate in an All Hazard Incident Management Team drill at the Santa Maria Veterans Hall.

In preparation for future emergencies, both counties have established local All Hazard Incident Management Teams, which are activated in events such as wildfires, natural disasters, public health crises and large planned events. The teams have been activated in response to recent incidents including the Alisal Fire, Avila Fire and COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

On Monday, both teams will work together to manage and mitigate a simulated wildfire scenario along the county line. Participants will function in pre-designated roles that align with the state and national incident management system.

Participants in Monday’s drill include the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, the Vandenberg Fire Department and the Montecito Fire Department.

— Katherine Zehnder