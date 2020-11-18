Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Attempted homicide suspect arrested

Dustin Morales

SANTA MARIA — A man accused of shooting at a Santa Maria Police officer last weekend has been arrested, police said.

Dustin Morales, 27, was contacted by the California Highway Patrol on Monday and was taken into custody, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 200 block of East Grant Street on a report of a domestic violence disturbance. As officers approached, one officer recognized Mr. Morales, who was wanted in connection with other, unrelated crimes, said Lt. Russ Mengel, police spokesman.

The officer attempted to stop and detain Mr. Morales, at which time a physical struggle ensued. Mr. Morales allegedly produced a firearm and shot at the officer, who was uninjured.

He then fled the area before being located on Monday, authorities said.

— Mitchell White

Bank robbery suspect indicted

A Michigan man was taken into federal custody Tuesday on charges that he robbed a credit union in Santa Barbara County, attempted to rob a bank, and then led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that resulted in him crashing his getaway vehicle at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Maurice Antwion Pilgrim Jr., 19, of Detroit, appeared for arraignment in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles on Tuesday. A federal grand jury indictment returned on Nov. 10 charged Mr. Pilgrim with one count of robbery and one count of attempted robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney Central District of California.

According to the indictment, on Oct. 13, Mr. Pilgrim robbed Coast Hills Credit Union in Lompoc and stole $3,000. Two days later, he allegedly attempted to rob Mechanics Bank in Guadalupe, but fled after seeing a nearby bank security guard, according to court documents.

Mr. Pilgrim was then located on State Route 1 and a pursuit ensued. The chase ended when Mr. Pilgrim crashed near the VAFB visitor center. He later fled on foot but was arrested a short time later. Mr. Pilgrim remained in custody until Tuesday.

After being arrested on Oct. 15, Mr. Pilgrim made incriminating statements, according to court papers that state clothing and other items found in a Ford Taurus Pilgrim had rented in July – but was never returned – matched security camera footage and witness descriptions of him. Mr. Pilgrim also allegedly told law enforcement that, before the robbery, he used Google to research penalties for bank robbery.

If convicted on both counts, Mr. Pilgrim would face a statutory maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison. The case was investigated by the FBI, Lompoc Police Department, Guadalupe Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. This matter is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jeremiah M. Levine of the General Crimes Section.

— Mitchell White

Road resurfacing planned today

MONTECITO — Traffic delays are expected today due to a road resurfacing project on portions of Santa Rosa Lane in Montecito.

The road work is planned daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday from San Ysidro Road to San Leandro Lane. Motorists are advised to use other streets and that traffic may be limited to one lane. Delays up to 10 minutes are expected, officials said.

Drivers are reminded to avoid driving or walking on wet slurry, as it may be sticky for up to four hours after it is laid. Residents are asked not to operate sprinkler systems or drain water onto the streets through Friday.

— Mitchell White

Bicyclist critically injured in collision

LOMPOC — A bicyclist suffered critical injuries after colliding into a vehicle Tuesday morning near the 2500 block of North H Street, police said.

The collision was reported just before 6 a.m. Police and emergency personnel arrived on scene and found the bicyclist, whose identity was withheld, and they were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

An investigation is ongoing. It did not appear that drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact police by calling 805-736-2341.

— Mitchell White

Campus Point homicide victim identified

ISLA VISTA — Authorities have identified the man who died last week near Campus Point as 52-year-old Geoff Jewel, who worked as a help desk manager at Bren Hall in UCSB’s School for Environmental Science and Management.

Mr. Jewel worked as a computer network technologist for UCSB since 1996, officials said.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, following reports of a possible fight in the area authorities located Mr. Jewel on the ground near the bluffs. He succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene, according to the UCSB Police Department.

Mr. Jewel’s death was initially described as suspicious. A person of interest was detained a few hours after the incident, though was released and is not currently facing any charges, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact UCSB police at 805-893-3446.

— Mitchell White

Victim identified in fatal collision

GOLETA — Authorities have identified the man who was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle last week as 45-year-old Travis Gottob, of Santa Barbara.

The collision occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of Cathedral Oaks Road. Mr. Gottlob was declared dead at the scene, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Based on the initial stages of the investigation, investigators believe that Mr. Gottlob was walking within the lane of traffic when he was struck by a Mazda Miata, driven by a 23-year-old Goleta resident whose name was withheld, authorities said.

The driver was cooperative with investigators and was later released. While the investigation is ongoing, authorities said it “does not appear” that drugs or alcohol were a factor with the driver, said Lt. Erik Raney, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau will conduct a toxicology screening of Mr. Gottlob to determine if drugs or alcohol were in his system when the collision occurred.

Anyone with information on the collision, or who may have had contact with Mr. Gottlob on Nov. 12, is asked to contact Deputy Matthew Dawson, at 805-961-7519 or email mjd1267@sbsheriff.org.

— Mitchell White