TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Hwy. 101 reduced to one southbound lane overnight in Ventura County

Caltrans plans to reduce U.S. Highway 101 to one southbound bypass lane overnight from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach in Ventura County. The closure is for pavement work that requires closing the southbound U.S. 101 off- and on-ramps at Seacliff so trucks can access a concrete batch plant. Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays.

The highway’s coastal side southbound lane and off- and on-ramps at Seacliff will close from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. In addition, the Seacliff on-ramp to southbound Hwy. 101 will close on Nov 16 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Motorists traveling south can reach state beaches on the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH/State Route 1) by continuing to the Main Street off-ramp in Ventura, U-turn to northbound US Highway 101 and exit at the State Beaches off-ramp. La Conchita residents traveling south can use the same route but continue north on Hwy. 101.

Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Closures may start and end later. Real time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

All work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. The work is part of a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project, including $5.5 million in funding from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, on a 4.3-mile section of Hwy. 101 north of Ventura. More details available at: https://tinyurl.com/mrycvtdm.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

Youths in custody following incident at Juvenile Justice Center

On Nov. 9 at approximately 6 p.m., five youths in custody at the Susan J. Gionfriddo Juvenile Justice Center (JJC) in Santa Maria engaged in a disturbance in one unit of the JJC. These youth destroyed property inside the unit, barricaded themselves on an upper tier and attempted to escape by breaking windows.

Santa Barbara County Probation personnel attempted to resolve the situation but were unable to secure cooperation from the youths. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Response Team (SORT) was requested to respond to the facility. After additional attempts by probation staff to resolve the situation through verbal communication were unsuccessful, SORT removed the youths from the unit. The five youths involved were then placed into secure cells under probation custody.

One probation staff member sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. There were no injuries to the youths.

– Katherine Zehnder