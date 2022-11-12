TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping

CARPINTERIA — Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Santa Barbara man on suspicion of an attempted kidnapping that allegedly occurred earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, Community Resource Deputy Bryan Dickey was notified by Carpinteria Middle School staff of an attempted kidnapping incident that allegedly occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue near the entrance to the bicycle path.

CRD Dickey spoke with the female juvenile reporting party who provided a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description, according to Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

SRD Dickey and patrol deputies conducted a follow-up investigation, identifying the suspect as 51-year-old Elias Maldonado from Santa Barbara and tracking him to a motel in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue. Deputies also learned that Mr. Maldonado had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

On Thursday, at approximately 9:50 a.m., SRD Dickey, along with patrol deputies and a sheriff’s K-9 unit, contacted Mr. Maldonado at the motel, where he was taken into custody after briefly attempting to flee, Ms. Zick said.

Mr. Maldonado has been booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara on suspicion of attempted kidnapping of a child under the age of 14 (felony) and suspicion of obstructing a peace officer (misdemeanor) as well as his outstanding warrant for domestic violence (felony) and false imprisonment (felony). He is being held on $150,000 bail.

— Katherine Zehnder

Man dies during collision

GOLETA — On Highway 101 northbound, one-fourth mile south of Fairview Avenue, a male pedestrian was struck early Friday morning by an Uber vehicle.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, said Capt. Scott Safechuck, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The call time was 1:48 a.m.

— Katherine Zehnder

Surfer rescued

GUADALUPE — An unconscious surfer, who was experiencing a cardiac arrest, was pulled to shore and successfully resuscitated during CPR Friday morning at Guadalupe Beach.

There were “amazing efforts” in the rescue by surfers, including an off-duty registered nurse, said Capt. Scott Safechuck, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

In addition to County Fire, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, the Guadalupe Fire Department, California State Parks and CalStar responded. Call time was 9:32 a.m., Capt. Safechuck said.

— Dave Mason